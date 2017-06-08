OSI Technology Awarded new SCADA, ADMS, Energy Management Contracts

Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI) has been awarded three new contracts recently, for SCADA, ADMS, and Energy Management, respectively at East Mississippi Electric Power Association, Hydro Ottawa, and Corn Belt Power Cooperative.

1) SCADA solution at East Mississippi Electric Power Association

East Mississippi Electric Power Association selected OSI Technology for a New SCADA System, based on OSI's Monarch (Multi-platform Open Network ARCHitecture) platform. This new SCADA system includes an Advanced Alarm Management System along with the following additional functionality:

Real-time and Historical Trending

Data Engineering and Maintenance Subsystem

Historical Information System and Data Archiving

Web service interfaces including the MultiSpeak interface

OSI's advanced Graphical User Interface and Communications Front-end Processor

2) Hydro Ottawa Selects OSI Technology for Advanced Distribution Management System

OSI has also been awarded a contract by Hydro Ottawa Limited to implement an Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) based on OSI's Monarch (Multi-platform Open Network ARCHitecture) platform. This new system will replace Hydro Ottawa's legacy Schneider Electric/Telvent system. Hydro Ottawa’s solution from OSI includes an advanced Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Advanced Alarm Management System with the following additional components:

Historical Information System and Data Archiving

Real-time and Historical Trending and Analytics

GIS and Mapping Interface and Real-time Distribution Model and Network Visualization and Connectivity Analysis

Distribution Operator Training Simulator and Electronic Operator Logging subsystem

Data Engineering and Maintenance Subsystem

Inter-control Center Communications Protocol and OSI's advanced Graphical User Interface and Communications Front-end Processor

"We are pleased to be working with OSI to implement this technology that will allow us to better respond to outages and, ultimately, better serve our customers. Its capabilities will also simplify our reporting and ensure we can respond to weather patterns and better plan for upgrades," said Hydro Ottawa's Chief Information and Technology Officer Mark Fernandes.

OSI's Vice President of Distribution and Smart Grid Hormoz Kazemzadeh added: “We will ensure this ADMS implementation is completed according to the highest standards. We believe OSI's ADMS is the best in class and will enhance Hydro Ottawa's distribution operations and service delivery to customers."

3) Corn Belt Power Cooperative of Iowa Selects OSI Technology for a New Energy Management System

Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI) has been selected by Corn Belt Power Cooperative (CBPC) to replace CBPC's legacy OSI SCADA system with a new SCADA/Energy Management System (EMS) based on OSI's monarch (Multi-platform Open Network ARCHitecture) platform.

CBPC's new SCADA/EMS system features:

Calculation & Scripting Subsystem

Real-time and Historical Trending, and Data Engineering and Maintenance Subsystems

Advanced Alarm Management Subsystem and Switch Order Management

Real-time and Study Transmission Network Analysis functionality

OSI's next-generation historian supported by Big Data technology and Voyager

OSI's Remote/Mobile Browser-based User Interface, OSI's Advanced Graphical User Interface (GUI), Communications Front-end Processor, Inter-control Center Communications Protocol, and Situational Awareness functionality

The full announcements for these three contracts are at these links: