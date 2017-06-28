European Transmission Network Signs MoU to Develop Cyber Security

The European Network for Cyber Security and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity have signed an MoU to develop cyber security regulation, practices & standards for the electricity transmission system.

Under the MoU, ENCS and ENTSO-E will share expertise, information and resources: ENCS providing ENTSO-E with technical information and support on cyber security issues while ENTSO-E will give ENCS insights into the European transmission system and the particular challenges faced by its operators.

This closer collaboration agreement results from a series of hacking and security training programs organized by ENCS in which ENTSO-E and its members participated.

This tighter collaboration between ENCS & ENTSO-E is an important step toward increasing the resilience of Europe's power system against cyber attacks, according to the statement from ENTSO-E.

"As a membership organization, our strength is in the huge collective experience and knowledge spread across our member base," said Anjos Nijk, Managing Director, ENCS. "That's what we bring to bear on solving Europe's smart grid cyber security challenges. By collaborating with ENTSO-E, we gain visibility and insight from a wider and deeper pool of experts, and they can begin to benefit from the expertise we've developed."

"The energy landscape is in a period of rapid transition" saidLaurent Schmitt, Secretary General, ENTSO-E. "One of the biggest changes is the ever-mounting cyber security challenge. We're delighted to work with ENCS, as well as with the European agency ENISA, to help our members increase their resilience, while bringing their own very valuable contribution to the wider security conversation."