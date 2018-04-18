Department of Energy Offers $25 Million in Cybersecurity Grants

The U.S. Department of Energy this week made $25 million in grants available to support cybersecurity in the energy sector. Under this funding opportunity announcement (FOA), the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability’s Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) program will seek applications to conduct research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) for innovative approaches to advance cyber resilient energy delivery systems.

“Energy cybersecurity is a national priority that demands the next wave of advanced technologies to create more secure and resilient systems needed for America’s future prosperity, vitality, and energy independence,” said Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “The need to strengthen efforts to protect our critical energy infrastructure is why I am standing up the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER). Through CESER and programs like CEDS, the Department can best pursue innovative cybersecurity solutions to the cyber threats facing our Nation.”

This FOA builds on DOE’s efforts with the private sector toward improving the security of the nation's critical energy infrastructure, and reducing the risk of a cyber incident that could disrupt energy delivery. It will expand the development and adoption of energy technologies that will help ensure a more secure, resilient, and reliable electricity system.

Selected projects will promote industry’s advancement of technologies in five important areas:

Redesign for Cyber-resilient Architecture – Electric and Oil and Natural Gas (ONG) Subsectors

Cybersecurity for the ONG Environment

Cybersecure Communications

Cybersecure Cloud-based Technologies in the Operation Technology (OT) Environment

Innovative Technologies that Enhance Cybersecurity in the Energy Sector

Applicant submissions must conclude in a demonstration of the developed technology at a relevant end-user site to validate a clear path to industry acceptance. Selected applications will involve advanced tools technologies that are interoperable, scalable, and readily manageable. They will also include a strategy for transitioning solutions into practice throughout the energy sector through commercialization or by making the solution available through open source.

The due date for submitting an application is June 18, 2018.