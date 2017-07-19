Cybersecurity Companies Develop Patch for Energy Delivery Systems

FoxGuard Solutions, Inc. and partner TDi Technologies recently completed a multi-year project to create a safer national power grid by simplifying the process of patching and updating energy delivery control system devices. The solution is the result of a $4.3 million cooperative agreement awarded in 2013 from the U.S. Department of Energy's Cybersecurity for Energy Delivery Systems (CEDS) division.

Believing the nation's security, economic prosperity, and the well-being of its citizens depends on reliable energy infrastructure, the DOE solicited FoxGuard Solutions' expertise to develop the patch and update management project for energy delivery systems. The energy sector places an emphasis on the availability and reliability of energy delivery operations. While best practice avoids the connection of energy delivery system devices to external networks, their increasing interconnectivity poses a greater risk to cyber vulnerabilities, making proper and timely patches and updates critically important to maintaining system cybersecurity.

FoxGuard Solutions was tasked with researching, developing, and demonstrating technology and techniques to identify and verify the integrity of updates and patches for energy delivery systems software, hardware, and firmware, while also facilitating the deployment of those updates.

Key Elements:

Patch & Update Data Aggregator & Web Portal

Patch & Update Authentication

Validation Techniques

Query Engine

The Patch and Update Management Program simplifies the process of understanding which patches are available for energy delivery industrial control system devices for both end users and equipment vendors, while also simplifying a utilities adherence to NERC CIP v6 requirements involving patching, ultimately leading to a safer grid.