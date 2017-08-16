New York State Launches REV Connect Portal to Support Creation of Utility Business Models

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has launched the REV Connect digital portal to help provide businesses and electric utilities new opportunities to partner and create business models and deploy advanced energy technologies in New York State. REV Connect helps advance Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) plan to build a clean, resilient and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers.



REV Connect provides a central location where third parties can learn about the opportunities created by New York’s efforts to change the way energy is created, consumed and delivered. Businesses can submit responsive ideas for feedback and technical support, and be potentially matched with New York State investor-owned utilities to pursue innovative partnerships. These new business partnerships are intended to be self-sustaining initiatives that will activate markets and become part of the emerging clean and resilient energy system with the goal to lower costs and give customers greater choices.



REV Connect will help build on recent developments that have shown the promise that innovative business structures can bring through:

A growing list of REV demonstration projects;

Non-wires alternatives, such as Consolidated Edison’s Brooklyn-Queens Demand Management project, that avoid costly construction of new grid assets in favor of customer-sited clean energy solutions;

NY Prize community microgrid projects

Distributed System Implementation Plans (DSIPs) developed by utilities to present their five-year plans to modernize grid operations, system planning, and markets, with the integration of distributed energy resources.

At this time, 19 REV demonstration projects across the state are underway. These projects focus on testing new business models that also provide more value to customers as utilities and private companies develop projects to explore the most effective ways to use distributed energy resources such as energy storage, rooftop solar, and microgrids. Details on the project filings and implementation plans can be found here.



The portal will also provide technology companies the ability to scan the marketplace for opportunities with New York’s utilities and to gain deeper expertise in REV. Utilities will be able to cast the widest net possible to access the best solutions.



Navigant Consulting, Inc. was competitively selected by NYSERDA to develop the REV Connect portal and other tools for market engagement, in partnership with the New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology (NY-BEST) Consortium and Modern Grid Partners. In addition to developing the portal, the REV Connect team will:

Identify business needs and opportunities across New York electric utilities and invite innovative solutions and partnerships;

Assist companies and utilities turn their new ideas into business plans and projects;

Provide multi-faceted engagement opportunities to energy market participants and utilities – from daily availability to structured events aimed at fostering idea creation; and

Foster a culture of innovation and a wider industry dialog at the REV Connect ’17 innovation summit, October 17, 2017 in New York City.



