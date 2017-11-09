Gridwise Alliance Report Names Top States for Grid Modernization

The GridWise Alliance, in collaboration with Clean Edge, Inc., has released its fourth Grid Modernization Index. The Index assesses and ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based upon the degree to which they are moving toward a modernized electric grid.

For the second consecutive edition of the Grid Modernization Index, California ranks highest in the nation overall with a score of 82, and also has the top score in each of the three Grid Modernization Index categories; Customer Engagement, State Support, and Grid Operations. California has over an eight-point lead over second-place Illinois, while Texas ranks third. Maryland, Oregon, Arizona, the District of Columbia, New York, Nevada, and Delaware rounding out the top 10, in that order.

The report benchmarks states on a wide range of grid modernization policies, investments, and activities, and provides insights into some of the relationships and connections between state policies and regulations, customer engagement, and utility investments in modernizing the grid.

This latest Index edition shows once again that more states than ever are working to address grid modernization related issues.

As the pace of activities has increased, utilities have continued to prioritize reliability and cost-effectiveness while finding effective ways to integrate new technologies. These systems are increasingly being deployed where and when it makes sense, resulting in higher utilization of existing assets, greater system efficiency and resilience, and lower environmental impact.

The report is organized to show overall key takeaways and trends from this year’s index, including a deeper discussion of the states with the top overall scores and those with significant improved scores. It then provides an in-depth look at each of the three Grid Modernization Index categories.

The full report is available after registration at this link: Gridwise Alliance 4th GMI