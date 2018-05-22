EPRI, ENTSO-E to Collaborate on Modernizing Power Grid

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on critical R&D initiatives to modernize the power grid.

The cooperation of the organizations will facilitate the drive toward developing a roadmap for the power system looking out to 2040. It will involve working on EPRI’s vision of an Integrated Energy Network (http://integratedenergynetwork.com/) and the European Power System 2040 (https://docstore.entsoe.eu/Documents/TYNDP%20documents/TYNDP2018/european_power system_2040.pdf).

The objective of the cooperative research effort is to create a pathway for the effective integration of the energy supplier, user networks, and communications platforms that can lead to more flexible and reliable energy services. The key research initiatives will include:

Next-generation tools and processes for electric grid operations and planning;

Transmission and distribution system communication and information networks, and information sharing; and

Cyber security and resilience.

“Our collaboration will help the development of international, industry-wide standards and technologies that will enable an optimally integrated power system for the benefit of customers and society,” says EPRI VP of Integrated Grid R&D Mark McGranaghan.

“As the pace of change in technology development and implementation continues to accelerate, this collaboration allows us to address common issues that are truly international in nature,” says ENTSO-E CEO Laurent Schmitt.

Source: www.epri.com