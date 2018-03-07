Energy Storage Projects To Benefit Emergency Service Providers And Nonprofits

San Diego Gas & Electric recently announced plans to add up to 166 MW of energy storage as an additional step toward preparing the region for the next major emergency. The company recently submitted the proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

If approved, SDG&E’s storage projects would support public-sector facilities that provide safety, security and emergency services during power grid outages.

Pending CPUC approval, SDG&E would issue a solicitation to identify a third party to administer the Energy Storage Customer Program Pilot. The company expects to launch the program within one year of CPUC approval.

By 2030, the company expects to develop or interconnect more than 330 MWs of energy storage.

The initial projects – seven in total – would be in San Diego County's rural and urban areas and serve critical public-sector facilities such as fire and police stations, emergency operation centers, and emergency evacuation sites.

Providing these public facilities with energy storage systems will help maintain vital operations that serve the public's well-being. Pending CPUC approval, the plan would be implemented in phases over the next few years with all projects in operation by 2024.

"The innovative projects were developed through close collaboration with local leaders and will significantly increase the resiliency of critical public-sector infrastructure," said Scott Drury, SDG&E's president.

SDG&E's plan also includes an Energy Storage Customer Program Pilot. It would provide incentives for nonprofit care facilities to purchase energy storage systems. Eligible nonprofit low-income care facilities would include, but are not limited to, short or long-term care (hospice, nursing homes, children's and senior' homes), group homes for physically or mentally disabled persons, or other nonprofit group living homes.

The proposals are in response to California's Assembly Bill 2868 which was signed into law in 2016 and allows the company to add distributed energy storage.

More information is available at this link.