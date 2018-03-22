Constellation to Begin Work on $110 Million Energy Efficiency Project for the NYC Housing Authority

Exelon’s subsidiary Constellation is set to begin construction on $110 million in energy efficiency improvements for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). The installations, beginning in this month, span a combined 41 developments, 340 buildings and more than 28,000 residences.

Energy conservation measures implemented via the two energy performance contracts (EPCs) NYCHA awarded to Constellation in Summer 2016 are projected to save the Authority an estimated $8.4 million in the first year with continued savings through the 18-year performance period. The work will take place throughout NYCHA properties in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens — including areas impacted by Superstorm Sandy in the fall of 2012.

These improvements are projected to prevent the release of 87 million pounds of CO2 into the atmosphere yearly. In terms of greenhouse gas reduction, the improvements would have the same annual impact as taking more than 8,300 cars off the road or saving more than 32,000 acres of trees, according to Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

The EPCs align with the NextGeneration NYCHA Sustainability Agenda, which commits to reducing energy consumption by 20 percent by 2026. The improvements also support New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s commitment to achieve an 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“Constellation is proud to help NYCHA achieve its efficiency, sustainability and carbon reduction goals while reducing its overall energy costs and improving energy reliability for its residents,” said Michael D. Smith, senior vice president, Distributed Energy for Constellation. “Constellation is dedicated to helping all of its customers operate in a cost effective, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, and this project is a prime example of that commitment.”

Energy conservation measures to be implemented include exterior and interior LED lighting, building automation heating controls and water conservation. The project is slated to be completed in December 2019.

“To support New York City’s 80x50 climate change commitment, NYCHA set ambitious energy reduction goals despite our serious financial challenges,” said Bomee Jung, vice president, Energy and Sustainability for NYCHA. “The EPCs managed by Constellation play a critical part not only in meeting our energy goals but also in delivering the reliable and consistent heat that our residents deserve.”