Trump Nominees Would Bring NRC Up to Full Five Members

President Donald Trump is going to re-nominate the current chair of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for a new five-year term while also nominating two new members that will bring NRC up to a full panel of five.

Trump will nominate GOP Senate staffer Annie Caputo and former South Carolina Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman David Wright to NRC. Kristine Svinicki, the current NRC chairwoman, is being nominated for a new term – her current one is due to expire at the end of June.

Caputo is Majority Senior Policy Advisor, Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. She has worked as a senior policy advisor on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Jeff Baran and Stephen Burns are other current commissioners, and both were appointed by President Barack Obama.

The Nuclear Energy Institute on May 23 praised the Trump nominations to NRC.

"We are deeply appreciative that the president has recognized the outstanding service of Kristine Svinicki, in re-nominating her as NRC chair," said Maria Korsnick, NEI's president and chief executive officer. "With the nominations of Annie Caputo and David Wright the Trump administration is staffing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission with individuals possessing exceptionally strong backgrounds in nuclear energy and policy.

"Annie Caputo's years of dedicated work on Capitol Hill have given her a commendable depth of knowledge of our technology and industry, and a distinctive understanding of how the commission functions.

"As former president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and Chairman of the South Carolina Public Service Commission, David Wright shares a broad knowledge of nuclear energy and how it is regulated," she added.

"We look forward to working with the new and returning commissioners."

Senate panel takes up FERC nominee

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will hold a nomination hearing on Thursday May 25 at 10:00 a.m. in 366 Dirksen. The purpose of this hearing is to consider the nominations of Dan Brouillette to be the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Energy, Neil Chatterjee to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Robert Powelson to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.