PSE&G Customers Eligible To Receive $10,000 Off New Electric Car

PSEG runs the largest electric car employee incentive program in New Jersey, with more than 45 chargers installed at company locations, and by providing 135 car chargers to 23 New Jersey hospitals, colleges and businesses to encourage their employees to commute in electric cars.

Continuing its support of EVs, PSEG recently announced a joint promotion with BMW of North America to offer PSE&G customers $10,000 off the best negotiated price for a new BMW i3. The promotion is open to customers of PSE&G and is available Feb. 15 through April 30, 2018.

“PSE&G is proud to partner with BMW of North America - not just a leader in electric cars, but also a customer of PSE&G,” said Courtney McCormick, Vice President, Renewables and Energy Solutions for PSE&G. “We hope this offer will encourage our customers who might be in the market for an electric vehicle to give the BMW i3 serious consideration.”

In addition to the $10,000 rebate off MSRP from BMW, customers could be eligible for up to $7,500 federal tax credit. Sale of the all-electric i3 is not subject to sales tax in New Jersey.

“The BMW i3 is the best-selling premium electric vehicle in the world,” said Magnus Aspegren, Strategy Manager, Electromobility at BMW of North America. “With a range of up to 114 miles on a single charge and the same uncompromised driving performance typical of every BMW model, the BMW i3 is also proof that driving electric is as practical as it is fun.”

The BMW incentive and potential federal tax credit together equal roughly one-third of the base i3 model price. The BMW incentive is off the best offer negotiated with a dealer and is given at the time of sale.

More information on PSE&G’s EV offering is available at this link.



