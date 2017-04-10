Menu
offshore wind
Grid Optimization>Generation and Renewables

Offshore Wind Power Cost Update

Decommissioning of world's first offshore wind farm offers an opportunity to see how industry costs have changed over the past 25 years.

Lifetime Performance of World’s First Offshore Wind Farm

The first offshore windfarm in the world has just been decommissioned and is now being torn down. Its lifetime performance specs are illuminating in comparison with recent wind industry data, and alternative generation options.

Conclusions:

  1. While turbines are getting larger, able to operate at lower wind speeds, and improving their capacity factors, the total lifecycle cost per unit of energy provided from offshore wind has not perceptibly decreased from 1991 to 2015. Higher costs of O&M for larger turbines farther offshore seems to consume savings from higher capacity factors.
  2. As it is uncontrollably variable and weather dependent, offshore wind generation remains uncompetitive with gas and coal, which are half the cost (~ $70/MWh LCOE) while providing fully dispatchable and weather-independent power that is of much higher value to a power grid.

 

 

Save

TAGS: Renewables
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
doe lab
DOE Announces New National Lab Collaborations with Small Businesses
Apr 26, 2017
energy storage
SDG&E Seeks More Storage To Harness Clean Energy, Enhance Reliability
Apr 24, 2017
infrared camera
Online Infrared Technology Holds Potential for Monitoring Substations
Apr 20, 2017
energy storage
Energy Storage Guide for Policymakers Released
Apr 20, 2017