Hydro-Québec Offers New York a Firm Renewable Energy Commitment

Hydro-Québec submitted two proposals last week to partner with New York on projects that will make significant contributions to the state's clean energy future. Providing incremental hydropower in the near term and for many decades to come, these bids optimize existing New York transmission infrastructure and set the stage for collaboration with New York in selecting new transmission to deliver clean energy resources to where they're most needed in the state.



In June 2017, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) issued a Large Scale Renewables Request For Proposals (Q17-6164MH) for the procurement of 1 million MWh (1 TWh) or more to support the development of the state's power infrastructure and large-scale, cost-effective renewable projects.

Hydro-Québec is submitting two options for consideration by NYPA:

Optimizing Existing Infrastructure for Clean Energy Progress

Hydro-Québec can increase deliveries into New York through a transmission infrastructure enhancement project. By upgrading an existing interconnection, Hydro-Québec can provide an additional 700 GWh per year of reliable, renewable energy deliveries.

New Transmission Infrastructure: A great leap toward New York's Fifty by Thirty Goal

Hydro-Québec proposes to deliver large volumes of hydroelectricity —5.8 to 8.3 TWh per year— over a major new or expanded interconnection into New York from Québec. The company would also cooperate with U.S. developers in the design of the transmission infrastructure needed in New York and construct the corresponding transmission facilities needed in Québec. New York is working to achieve a 50% increase in its use of renewable energy by 2030. Through its firm, around-the-clock deliveries of hydropower, Hydro-Québec could thus be a major part of the solution in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring a secure electricity supply for New Yorkers.

Hydro-Québec stated it has been providing clean, robust power to New Yorkers for over a century. "Enhancing grid integration, through new or expanded transmission facilities, will improve reliability and cost-effectiveness in New York for decades to come. Interconnected electricity markets are more efficient, using power generated from a range of resources over a broad geographic area. These features lower the cost of producing and managing electricity for the region."

Québec's hydropower generating fleet is supported by a system of 62 power stations, whose 27 reservoirs allow water to accumulate for future use or to be dispatched to meet real-time changes in consumer demand. Our reservoir storage capacity totals 176 TWh – more than enough electricity to supply New York State for an entire year. This unique characteristic can enable the deployment of intermittent sources of clean energy, such as wind or solar. Hydro-Québec may also assist New York in integrating hydropower with other renewable sources.

"New York is at the vanguard of clean energy policy initiatives and is set to significantly cut GHG emissions over the next decade," concluded Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec. "As North America's largest supplier of clean energy and a decades-long regional partner, we can offer the reliability, flexibility and strength of our hydropower system in developing solutions to meet New York's clean energy goals."