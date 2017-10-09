Menu
future city DAJ/Thinkstock
Grid Optimization>Generation and Renewables

Featured Poll: What is the Electric Utility Business Model of the Future?

Nearly everyone associated with the electric industry recognizes the need for utilities and their regulators to revisit the business models that have served the industry faithfully for over 100 years. Aging infrastructure, changes in fuel choices, advances in renewables, demand response, storage and distributed generation constitute a partial list of the issues disrupting the status quo; making it more and more likely that utilities must change the way they do business to remain relevant.

TAGS: Asset Management/Service
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
solar panel
Commission Approval Jumpstarts ComEd Plan for Solar, Renewables Growth
Oct 11, 2017
renewables
IEEE PES, NERC Form Renewables Task Force
Oct 09, 2017
renewable energy
Ameren Missouri Plans Major Expansion of Wind, Solar Generation
Sep 27, 2017
storage project
The DER Bus Has Left the Station
Sep 25, 2017