ducks and swans
Is the Duck Curve Becoming the Grid’s Swan Song?

You Be a Grid Master! We get questions from the utility industry. Here's your chance to show your expertise by providing answers. Best answer of the month wins a $50 gift card. Enter it in the comment section and make sure you complete site registration and verification (free). You must be verified to win!

Q: We are increasingly seeing the periodic oversupply of renewable energy at certain times of the day leading to negative power prices.  As the renewable supply ramps down in late afternoon, the resulting load curve appears graphically as the so-called duck curve with load continuing to peak  Surprisingly, universal support does not exist for one potential solution for both of these problems, which is a proxy demand resource (PDR) such as some form of storage that the grid operator would call upon as needed.  Is there a better solution for the oversupply and imbalance issues?  If you believe in the PDR solution, how would you address the opposition?

