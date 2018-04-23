Alliant Energy to Add More Wind Energy in Iowa

Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company has received approval to increase its wind expansion program from the Iowa Utilities Board. By 2020, the company now plans to add 1,000 megawatts of new wind energy in Iowa – enough clean energy to power 430,000 Iowa homes.

In Iowa, the company plans to have invested $1.8 billion in cost-competitive renewable energy by the end of 2020. The new wind farms will create hundreds of construction and other jobs while generating tens of millions of dollars in additional property taxes to communities and payments to landowners.

"Our wind energy initiatives help keep rates competitive, enhance our environmental stewardship and drive economic growth in our communities," said Doug Kopp, president of Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company. "Wind energy is a major part of our transition to a clean energy future."

This spring, crews began construction on the first of several wind farms, starting with Upland Prairie Wind Farm, located in Clay and Dickinson counties in northwest Iowa. Later this year, construction is expected to start at English Farms Wind Farm, located in Poweshiek County in central Iowa.

Through this expansion, combined with existing wind farms and market purchases, the company expects wind to be approximately one-third of its Iowa total capacity by the end of 2020.

Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company (Interstate Power and Light) filed an application for advance ratemaking principles on August 3, 2017 (RPU-2017-0002). The company continues to review the written decision order from the IUB.