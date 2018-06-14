Paris Welcomes CIGRE 2018

CIGRE’s 47th General Session is an International Conference on Large High Voltage Electric Systems that will attract some 3290 delegates and 6600 exhibition visitors to this weeklong event of extensive, wide-ranging activities in Paris, France. This biannual event gathers worldwide experts in even-numbered years to discuss, learn and share experience on the future of the electricity industry, from generation to distribution. The increasing importance and popularity of this event for electricity industry professionals has resulted in record numbers of technical contributions, delegates and exhibitors registering for this conference.

The CIGRE 2018 General Session will be staged in the Palais des Congrès, a concert venue, convention center and shopping mall situated in northwest Paris, on the edge of the Boulogne Woods and near the Arc de Triomphe, the Champs-Élysées and the Louvre. This superbly appointed large conference facility will comfortably accommodate all the scheduled activities and events included in the technical program as well as the supporting exhibition.

The electricity industry continues to face increasing challenges as the demand for economic, reliable and secure electrical energy worldwide continues to increase when generation is becoming increasing dependent on renewable energy resources. Faced with concern regarding the environment, technical issues linked to integration of the intermittent renewable energy sources, wind and solar, coupled with energy storage in transmission and distribution systems, are becoming more important. This year’s conference will focus on the range of new technologies that have been developed to accommodate the variable and unpredictable generation from renewable energy projects.

The continuing development in high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) technologies and the application of both extra-high-voltage (EHV) AC and DC transmission interconnections is enabling these increasingly higher voltage systems to optimize system capacity and facilitate international-based energy marketing opportunities.

CIGRE presents a unique learning opportunity for all industry professionals as well as those young engineers entering the profession. All attendees are able to derive tremendous benefits from the knowledge and experience exchanged between the industry’s experts on international research and development, manufacturing capabilities, utility management and energy marketing. The well-structured technical conference extends over a five-day period, during which all the industry’s current and future issues will be discussed. Every technical session is very well managed with planned time slots available for all attendees to contribute and benefit from the participating industry specialists.

The Palais des Congrès is an excellent facility, well able to accommodate the four-track program of technical meetings in well-equipped auditoriums that are all adjacent to the large areas assigned for the technical exhibition.

Official Opening Ceremony

The official opening ceremony will be held on Sunday, Aug. 26 and will include a keynote presentation on Future Electricity Markets and Business Models by Audrey Zibelman, CEO, Australian Energy Market Operator. This will be followed by the first social meeting opportunity for all delegates and their guests.

Technical Meeting Schedule

The technical meetings schedule starts on Monday, Aug. 27 and continues daily until Friday, Aug. 31. On Monday, the schedule will include the following sessions:

• Opening panel: The Future Sustainable Power System:

Organic, Disruptive and Secure

• Workshop: Large disturbances

⋅ Part 1 – Market disturbances

⋅ Part 2 – System disturbances

• Conference: Integrated Power System: Changing from Consumers to Proconsumers

• Association meeting: Presentation of the results of the General Assembly of June 2018.

Technical Meetings Schedule

The four-track technical meetings schedule starts on Tuesday, Aug. 28, allowing all delegates the opportunity to select their chosen topic from the 16 technical group meetings, two forums and two workshops. Each meeting will discuss a selection of the papers submitted for each of the 16 specialist subjects that are considered in advance by CIGRE’s study committees. The technical committee has selected 595 papers submitted by authors from around the world for CIGRE 2018.

Prior to each of the conference technical meetings, the study committee’s special reporters will identify common key issues that the authors from selected papers are invited to address at each technical meeting. This now-common standard style of session management allows time for all delegates to contribute and benefit from the knowledge and experience exchanged in these technical discussion meetings. Following these meetings, the special reporters will prepare short summaries of the presentations and discussions; the summaries will be made available to delegates on the following day.

Tutorials

This year CIGRE has launched a new four-day program of tutorials that will be held Monday through Thursday. These four-track tutorial daily sessions will address topics linked to the 16 specialist subjects. The tutorial meetings program is open to all registered delegates but requires prior registration.

Poster Sessions

This year the organizing committee has arranged poster sessions that will be open to delegates from Monday afternoon, Aug. 27 until Friday morning, Aug. 31.

Companion and Social Events

The CIGRE organizing committee has arranged an extensive program of activities to suit all tastes for all those companions accompanying conference delegates. Companions can enjoy the city’s iconic features, including the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame and Champs-Élysées, in addition to museums, bistros, boutiques and designer shops. They will also have the opportunity to experience the delights of French cuisine, wine tasting and also visit beautiful French countryside that surrounds Paris.

The many evening functions will give all attendees the opportunity to relax and enjoy leisure time with fellow professionals in a convivial atmosphere, starting with the cocktails in the conference halls on Monday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. All delegates and companions are also invited to a cocktail dinner arranged by the French national committee that will be held at the Cité de la Mode et du Design on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 30.

Technical Exhibition

The Palais des Congrès also will stage more than three floors the largest-ever CIGRE technical exhibition with more than 240 exhibitors from 33 countries. The exhibition will be open to all delegates and visitors daily at 9 a.m., remaining open, until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27, until 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, and until 6 p.m. on all other conference days.

The exhibition hall will feature many of the world’s leading manufacturers and service providers presenting their latest technologies and product showcases designed to engage and encourage delegates to participate in lively in-depth discussions. All the current demands of the power generation and transmission utilities will be presented, giving delegates hands-on experience to handle equipment and analyze the latest software and services linked to the design and execution of EHV and HV power-delivery systems.

The CIGRE exhibition is now a well-established forum that encourages all visitors the opportunity to develop and strengthen the networking between the research associates, manufacturers, end-users and industry decision-makers. Additionally, this exhibition attracts the specialist companies and research institutions that continue to offer the electricity industry unique contract services, research and testing facilities. This relaxed business atmosphere is designed to ensure every delegate will derive long-term benefits benefit from the time spent visiting this large international-based exhibition.

About CIGRE

CIGRE, the International Council on Large Electric Systems founded in 1921, is an international non-profit association for promoting collaboration on a national and international level. With more than 15,000 equivalent members composed of researchers, academics, engineers, technicians, CEOs and other decision-makers, CIGRE allows experts from nearly 100 countries to share and join forces to improve existing systems and build the electrical power systems of the future, from generation to distribution.

CIGRE, which has established national committees in 58 different countries, achieves its mission through the work of its specialized study committees and working groups and through events, including sessions and symposiums.

CIGRE is looking forward to sharing its diverse range of technical expertise with all the fellow professionals attending CIGRE 2018. Please accept the CIGRE organizing committee’s invitation to attend and participate in one of the world’s largest international conferences in Paris from Aug. 26 through Aug. 31. ♦

For full conference details, please visit www.cigre.org.