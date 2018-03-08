Energy storage promises the ability to mitigate renewable DER variability and improve T&D utilization and economics. “Shared applications” – multiple use of the same energy storage device, is important to realizing the best economic potential from this technology. Regulatory and market paradigms are essential for supporting the rapid adoption of these technologies and the most effective uses by allowing “stacked applications.”

A super session at this year's IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo, Reality Check on Energy Storage, will address practical aspects of deploying energy storage, such as operational issues and benefits, as well as regulatory, market and life-cycle viewpoints. The panel’s diverse business and technical leaders will discuss their experience with maximizing the value of energy storage by utilizing analytical tools and processes to identify storage sizing, application selection and value proposition, as well as opportunities for optimal use of existing and new storage installations.

