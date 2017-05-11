Menu
energy storage Petmal/iStock/Thinkstock
Distributed Energy Resources>Energy Storage

LSP Affiliate Seeks Market Authority for 40-MW Battery Project in California

Vista Energy Storage LLC on April 28 requested that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accept for filing its proposed market-based rate tariff; authorize it to sell energy, capacity, and certain ancillary services at market-based rates; and grant it such waivers and blanket authorizations as the commission has granted to other entities with market-based rate authorization.

Vista was recently formed to develop, own and operate an approximately 40 MW battery energy storage system in Vista, California. The facility will be located within the California Independent System Operator Corp. market. The facility is being developed in two phases, with the first 20 MW phase anticipated to achieve commercial operations in February 2018.  Vista told FERC it is an indirect subsidiary of LS Power Development LLC (LSP Development). LSP Development is the general partner of LS Power Associates LP (LSP Associates). Through various subsidiaries, LSP Development develops, owns, and operates independent power projects in the United States.

