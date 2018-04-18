Menu
IEEE PES T&D Show Blog: Energy Storage Session Teaches Several Lessons

Applications of Energy Storage in Power Delivery Systems: Real-Life Experiences, Challenges, Solutions and Lessons Learned

The panel discussed challenges and lessons learned, as well as recommendations regarding solutions to enable the adoption of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Drivers behind growing interest in these systems include steadily decreasing technology prices, technology maturity, need to integrate increasing amounts of renewable energy and regulatory mandates. The successful development of business cases, deployment and integration of energy storage requires a holistic approach. The panel presented real-life experiences of utilities that are actively working on deploying energy storage technologies.

Panelists: National Grid, Arizona Public Service, Duke Energy, PEPCO Holdings Inc., ComEd, Entergy

Another large room that was standing-room-only!

Duke discussed eight or so different BESS / microgrid installations. Lesson learned: Thermal management is key. 

ComEd focused their presentation on reliability & resilence, capacity deferral  and integration of DER. Lesson learned: Since the technology spans several corporate departments, success requires transforming a collection of departments into a village. 

APS reviewed a patnership with EPRI that started with volt-var control and peak shaving that has set the stage for APS work in this technology area today. 

PEPCO Reviewed a demonstration project in Washington DC that is primarily for peak shaving that will delay having to upgrade some transformers. 

NG has eight multiple-use energy storage projects. The Nantucket installation had a lot to discuss in this realm. 

Entergy is also demonstrating a Paterson solar & storage site. Main lesson learned is that solutions need to be scaleable and interoperable. 

