Hurricanes 2017
hurricane shelter Copyright Erich Schlegel/Getty Images
Electric Utility Operations

Xcel Energy Foundation Donates to Red Cross to Assist with Hurricane Harvey Relief

Xcel Energy has announced a donation of $100,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts. The company is making the contribution through the Xcel Energy Foundation, a non-profit organization.

“The heartbreaking devastation has moved all of us. Lives have been lost, communities destroyed and families displaced. At times like this, it’s important to lend a hand to our neighbors on the Gulf Coast,” said Ben Fowke, Xcel Energy chairman, president and CEO. “The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help people in need, and we are pleased to make a contribution to these essential relief efforts.”

Xcel Energy is committed to serving communities and helping neighbors in need. The company is  encouraging employees to donate to charities that are involved in hurricane relief efforts and will match those contribution dollars within its employee giving program.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website or text ‘HARVEY’ to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross

Power restoration is an essential part of disaster recovery efforts. Xcel Energy is part of the electric industry’s mutual assistance network and is ready to provide restoration support in the affected region if needed.  

