Menu
Tail Tamer
Electric Utility Operations

Utility Solutions' Tail Tamer Wins "Best of the Best" at the 2017 Lineman's Expo

Throughout the history of the line trade, manufacturers have created products to help linemen improve their productivity and safety. For the 2017 International Lineman's Expo, the editors from Transmission and Distribution World selected the top 10 new products on the show floor, and the readers voted for their favorite product. 

Utility Solutions' Tail Tamer received the most votes in an online poll on the T&D World Web site. A lineman invented the temporary, four-in-one hot line clamp, which safely controls conductors during construction and maintenance. For more information, visit the Web site

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hastings wireless temperature probe
Hastings Adds Wireless Temperature Probe to Product Offerings
Jan 12, 2018
Hurricane Maria destruction in Puerto Rico
Linemen Power Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico
Jan 11, 2018
ameren
Ameren Workers, Equipment from Missouri and Illinois Head to Puerto Rico
Jan 10, 2018
bucket truck on barge
FPL Crews Join Effort to Accelerate Power Restoration in Puerto Rico
Jan 10, 2018