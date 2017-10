UTILCO introduces a new series of tools for linemen including in-line and pistol grip cutters and crimpers. The battery-powered, hydraulic tools are built to sustain rigorous use and harsh environments for those working in the field. The pivoting head enables use in confined spaces and to maneuver at any angle. The tools were designed to minimize maintenance time and costs however, if necessary, the tools are backed by the company's UtilPro Service Protection Program.