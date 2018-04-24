Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Triple Line Lifter Made of High-Strength Steel

The TLL-1300 Triple Line Lifter is constructed of high-strength steel. The maximum capacity for the TLL-1300 is 1,300 pounds per conductor or 3,900 pounds overall. The unit features holding valves on all cylinders and a manual override control valve. It can be powered by a separate ground-level hydraulic power unit featuring a 10-horsepower diesel engine or by using the crane or boom truck’s hydraulics instead. The TLL-1300 features a remote-controlled hydraulic articulation and hydraulic extension and retraction of the outside phases. Using the remote control, the unit can switch from a horizontal to vertical configuration, and the spacing between insulators can be adjusted from 6.5 ft to 14.5 ft to capture the outer conductors.

LineWise

 

