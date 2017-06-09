Menu
A Trip Back in Time: A Virtual Tour of the International Lineman's Museum Trailer

Linemen and their families had the opportunity to travel back and time and look at vintage insulators, hot sticks, and other equipment inside the International Lineman's Museum's mobile museum. The trailer, which was created by George Hayden, was parked near the entrance to the Overland Park Convention Center at the 2014 International Lineman's Expo.

Robert Padgett of Lakeland Electric gave Field Editor Amy Fischbach a close-up, behind-the-scenes look at the priceless relics inside of the mobile museum.

