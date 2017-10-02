Transmission Line Construction Capabilities

Erickson Inc., an aerospace OEM and provider of global aviation services, will attend the 2017 International Lineman's Rodeo & Expo (Booth 618) to share how aerial transmission line construction can be part of traditional construction best practices. Erickson has expertise in working in challenging, remote and environmentally sensitive environments (minimizing environmental impact up to 95%) as well as in locations lacking traditional road access. The company has nearly 50 years of experience, has built more than 10,000 miles of transmission lines and owns the world’s largest fleet of S-64 Aircranes.

The Aircrane is a heavy-lift giant capable of trans loading 25,000 lbs., allowing clients to construct towers in days rather than the traditional method of ground-based crews taking weeks or even months to complete. Our aft-facing pilot seat, patented anti-rotational device, as well as our special tower guide systems allow Erickson to erect towers without any personnel on the structure.

Erickson provides expert guidance in logistics planning at all stages of the project. Our capabilities range from general delivery of equipment and materials, to driving caissons in marshy or remote locations, to tower erection of all kinds. Our average production rate for setting towers/structures is six to 10 sets per hour, and we have the ability to place up to a million pounds of steel a day.