Top 5 Highest Paying States for Electrical Linemen

If you’re a lineman striving to earn the highest salary possible, a move to California may be in your future (although we know cost-of-living is higher too). Based on the latest research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (Occupational Employment and Wages Study from May 2016), the national average salary estimate for an "electrical power-line installer and repairer" was $68,010 and hourly wage was $32.70. Some states, however, pay significantly more for this occupation. Let’s take a look at the five highest paying states for linemen in descending order.