Electric Utility Operations

Tools of the Trade: New Products for Linemen

lineman crowd
Many of the 2017 Lineman's Expo exhibitors are designing new products to help linemen to save time, improve productivity, and work more safely in the field.

Linemen are always looking for new tools and technology to improve productivity and safety in the field. The International Lineman's Expo offers these linemen the opportunity to discover new products that will help them to overcome a challenge, save time, or come home safely to their families every night. Here are some new products that were spotted on the show floor on the first day of the Expo. 

