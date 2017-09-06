Menu
Hurricanes 2017
Electric Utility Operations

Texas Linemen Respond to Hurricane Harvey Destruction

celebrating the restoration
Start Slideshow
Storm response requires teamwork, hard work, and dedication from all departments within a power company. In Hurricane Harvey's wake, GVEC's entire team worked together to restore power to the 18,000 members out of power.

When a hurricane hits, all members of a power company must work together to get the lights back on for their customers. For example, when Hurricane Harvey knocked out power for almost 18,000 of GVEC's members, linemen quickly responded. In just two days, the field crews restored power to all but 3,000 of GVEC members. To respond to the outages, the line crews, customer service employees, and office staff worked around the clock to serve their membership. 

 

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
thank you sign
Hurricane Harvey Blog: 'Cannot Thank You Enough'
Sep 07, 2017
Hurricane Irma
Florida Power & Light Prepares for Hurricane Irma
Sep 07, 2017
damaged substation from Harvey
Hurricane Harvey Blog: Corpus Christi Area
Sep 07, 2017
Northwest Lineman College Statue
Northwest Lineman College Unveils New Lineman Statue
Sep 07, 2017