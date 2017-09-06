Texas Linemen Respond to Hurricane Harvey Destruction

Storm response requires teamwork, hard work, and dedication from all departments within a power company. In Hurricane Harvey's wake, GVEC's entire team worked together to restore power to the 18,000 members out of power.

When a hurricane hits, all members of a power company must work together to get the lights back on for their customers. For example, when Hurricane Harvey knocked out power for almost 18,000 of GVEC's members, linemen quickly responded. In just two days, the field crews restored power to all but 3,000 of GVEC members. To respond to the outages, the line crews, customer service employees, and office staff worked around the clock to serve their membership.