T&D World's Top 10 Galleries of 2017

Every December, T&D World counts down the top 10 photo galleries of the year and it's that time again. But this year was different from recent years. In the second half of the year, the industry was working furiously to restore power and rebuild infrastructure from a banner year for hurricanes. Harvey, Irma and Maria are now names that will be remembered like Katrina and Ike.

As a result, our top galleries included images of hurricane and storm restoration. Linemen also dominated our top 10 list with their volunteer efforts and extreme work locations (dangling from helicopters or on the tundra). Engineering made it as well, as readers were interested in underground T&D and HVDC.

Following are T&D World's most popular galleries from 2017....