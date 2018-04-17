Menu
ClimbingforLostLinemen4 NSUJL
Electric Utility Operations

Support Families of Fallen and Injured Linemen at Upcoming Rodeo

N.S.U.J.L. is ramping up for its sixth annual Climbing for Lost Lineman and Rodeo event from June 22-23 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. All proceeds from this event are donated to families of fallen or injured IBEW journeymen linemen, utility linemen, apprentice lineman, groundmen, operators, LCTT and/or their spouses and minor children. The association typically has anywhere from 500 to 1,000 attendees and has opportunities for organizations to sponsor and be vendors at this event.

Here are some photos from past events. For more information, visit www.nsujl.org.

NSUJL

NSUJL

NSUJL

NSUJL

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
lineman on pole
Duke Energy Expresses Appreciation for Linemen Today
Apr 18, 2018
LinemanLifeGalleryPic
Vote for the Winner of the 2018 Lineman Life Photography Contest
Apr 18, 2018
Puerto rico video
T&D World Minute: Puerto Rico Recovery
Apr 18, 2018
Baseball Tee 2
FR Fashion Gallery
Apr 17, 2018