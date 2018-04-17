Support Families of Fallen and Injured Linemen at Upcoming Rodeo

N.S.U.J.L. is ramping up for its sixth annual Climbing for Lost Lineman and Rodeo event from June 22-23 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. All proceeds from this event are donated to families of fallen or injured IBEW journeymen linemen, utility linemen, apprentice lineman, groundmen, operators, LCTT and/or their spouses and minor children. The association typically has anywhere from 500 to 1,000 attendees and has opportunities for organizations to sponsor and be vendors at this event.

Here are some photos from past events. For more information, visit www.nsujl.org.

