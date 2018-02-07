Storm Snapshot: Honoring Excellence in Power Restoration

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may be in linemen's rearview mirror, but these storms will likely be remembered for years to come. To honor excellence in power restoration following these hurricanes, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) recently announced the recipients of the 2018 Emergency Response Awards. The following companies were selected due to their ability to respond to a crisis swiftly and efficiently; overcome difficult circumstances; use unique or innovative recovery techniques; communicate effectively with customers; and restore service promptly.

After the hurricanes, EEI gave awards in two different categories: Recovery awards for those utilities directly impacted and Assistance Awards for those companies who came to the impacted utilities' aid. Here are the recipients of the 2018 awards for hurricane restoration along with photos from the restoration efforts.

Harvey Recovery Awards

AEP Texas

CenterPoint Energy

Entergy Corporation

TNMP

Irma Recovery Awards

Duke Energy

Florida Power & Light Company

Florida Public Utilities

FortisTCI

Georgia Power Company

South Carolina Electric & Gas

Tampa Electric

Harvey & Irma Assistance Awards