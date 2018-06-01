The V-Watch® Personal Voltage Detector provides an extra level of safety by detecting and alerting you to the presence of electrical fields during storm restoration work.

The V-Watch Detector is worn on the body to detect unknown sources of voltage, and the design makes for a user-friendly, lightweight and durable tool. The V-Watch Personal Voltage Detector features multi-colored flashing lights and a loud audible alarm that face upwards towards the user, and alerts when at least 2.4kVAC of voltage is detected. Audible and visual alarms increase in frequency the closer the user gets to energized equipment. The compact design allows for free movement, while the water-resistant nature makes for a reliable detector in any condition.

With a warning distance of 7 feet at 4kV, V-Watch Personal Voltage Detectors are ideal for line crews, storm restoration workers and first responders seeking an extra layer of protection against dangerous unseen voltage sources.

For more information on the V-Watch Personal Voltage Detector visit www.HDElectricCompany.com.