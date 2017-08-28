Menu
Texas hurricane flooding Copyright Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Houston, Texas
Electric Utility Operations

Southern Co. Donates to American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Charitable foundation to provide $100,000 in support

Southern Company announced today that the Southern Company Charitable Foundation will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. In addition, the company has established a donation matching program for employee and retiree contributions.

The donations are aimed at helping those communities affected by the widespread storm and flood damage throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast.

"Southern Company is proud to support the response and recovery efforts of the American Red Cross for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey," said Southern Company Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "As citizens wherever we serve, we are committed to supporting the communities devastated by this catastrophic storm."

In addition to helping customers, neighbors and our communities affected by Hurricane Harvey, Southern Company will provide emergency support to employees impacted by the storm.

Southern Company will continue to monitor the situation in Texas and surrounding areas closely and will remain engaged with the American Red Cross and other partners.

"We stand prepared to send personnel to Texas and Louisiana to help crews there restore service to customers impacted by Hurricane Harvey as needed," Southern Company stated in a release.

