Electric Utility Operations

Snap-on Donates Custom Tool Chest for Rodeo Raffle

The Snap-on raffle at the Lineman's Expo is a win-win: by purchasing a raffle ticket, attendees not only have the opportunity to win a custom tool chest, but they can also support a scholarship fund for future linemen.

Snap-on has donated a custom tool chest for the 2017 International Lineman's Expo. By purchasing a raffle ticket, attendees will have the opportunity to not only win the tool chest, but to also support the International Rodeo Association's Scholarship Fund. 

The tool chest features an American flag with a silhouette of linemen working and the words, "In the Company of Heroes" and "American Made." The tool chest will be displayed at the Overland Park Convention Center, and attendees will be able to purchase tickets on the show floor. 

For more information about the 2017 International Lineman's Expo and Rodeo, visit the Web site

