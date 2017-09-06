Sherman + Reilly Introduces New Underground Puller

Sherman + Reilly has launched the new Duct Dawg Air DDHXA-75/100 underground puller featuring BOSS Air System’s air compressor. The Duct Dawg Air underground puller is capable of pulling 7,500 or 10,000 pounds, depending on the customer’s needs. The machine features a compact, under 16-ft footprint with a fully articulating, self-supported, three-axis boom. The durable, wireless remote control provides maneuverability and added safety by allowing the operator to control the machine from anywhere around the Duct Dawg Air underground puller. The hydraulically driven, twin capstan bullwheels and new three-speed gearbox provides for a smooth operation. The new CANbus technology provides accurate, real-time display readouts of the machine system status including stringing data and digital line tensions.