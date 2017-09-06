Menu
ShermanReilly
Electric Utility Operations

Sherman + Reilly Introduces New Underground Puller

Sherman + Reilly has launched the new Duct Dawg Air DDHXA-75/100 underground puller featuring BOSS Air System’s air compressor.

Sherman + Reilly has launched the new Duct Dawg Air DDHXA-75/100 underground puller featuring BOSS Air System’s air compressor. The Duct Dawg Air underground puller is capable of pulling 7,500 or 10,000 pounds, depending on the customer’s needs. The machine features a compact, under 16-ft footprint with a fully articulating, self-supported, three-axis boom. The durable, wireless remote control provides maneuverability and added safety by allowing the operator to control the machine from anywhere around the Duct Dawg Air underground puller. The hydraulically driven, twin capstan bullwheels and new three-speed gearbox provides for a smooth operation. The new CANbus technology provides accurate, real-time display readouts of the machine system status including stringing data and digital line tensions.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
thank you sign
Hurricane Harvey Blog: 'Cannot Thank You Enough'
Sep 07, 2017
Hurricane Irma
Florida Power & Light Prepares for Hurricane Irma
Sep 07, 2017
damaged substation from Harvey
Hurricane Harvey Blog: Corpus Christi Area
Sep 07, 2017
Northwest Lineman College Statue
Northwest Lineman College Unveils New Lineman Statue
Sep 07, 2017