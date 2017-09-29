Rodeo Raffle

Bashlin Industries, in coordination with the International Lineman’s Rodeo Committee, is offering a unique raffle opportunity during the Rodeo Expo. Visit them in Booth #407 and purchase a chance(s) to win and help support the International Rodeo Association Scholarship Program.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be put toward a scholarship to assist students entering into an Electrical Lineman Training School. Cost is $3/one chance, $5/three chances, $10.00/10 chances. The raffle prize, pictured, consists of hand-crafted 11.5” x 17.5” solid copper tray, and four glass mugs with a copper medallion. Etched into the tray and the medallions is an image of a lineman working off the pole. The tray will also be engraved with the following: 34th International Lineman’s Rodeo, October 14th, 2017.

Winner will be announced during the Friday night barbeque, and need not be present to win. The tray and glassware are handmade in the USA by Wendell August Forge, a company that specializes in products that celebrate life’s memorable moments.