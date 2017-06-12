Menu
The Rodeo Is a Family Affair

Here for Dad
Linemen families are close-knit; the wives and children and parents know only too well the danger their loved ones put themselves into to keep the power on. Linemen keep safety their top priority when out in the field so they can return home when the job is done. 

Linemen families support their men and women in more ways than one, and one way is to cheer them on at the annual International Lineman's Rodeo. Families, friends and coworkers came from all over to watch the linemen compete, win or lose.

Please email Nikki Chandler with corrections at [email protected].

