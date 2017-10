At the International Lineman's Rodeo, companies serve up hot breakfasts and lunches for the hungry competitors and their families. From jambalaya to steaks, the Rodeo offered a variety of food for the attendees and spectators.

This was my first Rodeo, and in another blog, I will go into detail on my experience and thoughts on this terrific community. But just for fun, I have gathered all the interesting food-related fun at the 34th annual International Lineman’s Rodeo.