Ripley Tools Launches Adjustable Cable Stripper

The Infinity US01 Adjustable Cable Stripper from Ripley Tools is designed for mid-span and end stripping on primary and secondary utility cables. It eliminates the need for traditional stripping knives, reducing the risk of cuts or lacerations. The heavy-duty tool also easily removes the jacket and various types of insulation materials, and it easily adjusts for 0.5 in. to 2.5 in. cable diameters.

The patent-pending, self-aligning design maintains optimum blade position to produce precise cuts for reliable splices and unions. The tool has low-friction parts and ergonomic handles to reduce effort and potential strain from repetitive stripping functions, and the recessed blade increases safety and is easily replaced. The blade depth and angle are adjustable for greatest range of applications, and the detachable, ergonomic handles are suitable for use in tight spaces.

