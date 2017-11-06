Menu
Ripley Tools Cable Stripper Ripley Tools
Electric Utility Operations

Ripley Tools Launches Adjustable Cable Stripper

Ripley Tools' new adjustable cable stripper, which is designed for mid-span and end stripping on primary and secondary utility cables, eliminates the need for traditional stripping knives.

The Infinity US01 Adjustable Cable Stripper from Ripley Tools is designed for mid-span and end stripping on primary and secondary utility cables. It eliminates the need for traditional stripping knives, reducing the risk of cuts or lacerations. The heavy-duty tool also easily removes the jacket and various types of insulation materials, and it easily adjusts for 0.5 in. to 2.5 in. cable diameters. 

The patent-pending, self-aligning design maintains optimum blade position to produce precise cuts for reliable splices and unions. The tool has low-friction parts and ergonomic handles to reduce effort and potential strain from repetitive stripping functions, and the recessed blade increases safety and is easily replaced. The blade depth and angle are adjustable for greatest range of applications, and the detachable, ergonomic handles are suitable for use in tight spaces. 

For more information, visit the Ripley Tools Web site

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Southwire hurricane crew
Sponsored Content
Southwire team rallies to send aid after Hurricane Harvey
Nov 08, 2017
FPL crew
Florida Power & Light Co. Crews Head to New England to Respond to Outages
Nov 06, 2017
con Ed dispatching crews
Electric Companies Dispatching Experts, Crews and Equipment to Puerto Rico
Nov 06, 2017
competition
Complete Recap of 2017 Rodeo Events
Nov 03, 2017