Quanta Acquires Northwest Lineman College to Train the Next Generation of Linemen

Earlier this year, Quanta Services, a specialized contracting services company delivering infrastructure services to the electric power, oil, gas and communications industries, acquired Northwest Lineman College, a training and educational institution that trains pre-apprentices through experienced linemen. Together, they are working to recruit and retain the next generation of linemen.

“Our trade is America’s best kept secret," says Aaron Howell, CEO of NLC. "Our jobs can’t be exported like in manufacturing, and we need linemen here in America.”

