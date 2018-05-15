Powering Puerto Rico: IBEW Lineman Wins First Photo Contest

Eric Bowden, a lineman for Local 104 in New Hampshire, spent a month in Puerto Rico restoring power. After he returned home, he submitted photos to the 2018 Lineman Life Photography Contest. The e-newsletter subscribers cast 64% of the vote for one of his photos titled, “Powering Puerto Rico.” As the winner of the competition, Bowden will receive a free Tail Tamer, a lineman-invented tool from Utility Solutions. Two of his other photos, “Above the Island” and “Bird’s Eye View” also placed in the top four in the first annual photography contest.

Using a drone, Bowden also captured video footage of Puerto Rico. Here are some of his photos and videos combined in a short video clip. Also, look for an article in the 2018 T&D World Lineman Supplement on power restoration in Puerto Rico. If you worked to restore power in Puerto Rico and want to share your story about your experience, email Amy Fischbach, Field Editor.