Power Restoration Continues in Puerto Rico After Whitefish Contract Canceled

Power restoration efforts on Puerto Rico will continue even after PREPA canceled a contract with Whitefish Energy to rebuild electric grid infrastructure. Mutual aid crews were already on the island helping to restore power and now the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has increased its contract with Fluor Enterprises. The entire island lost power when Hurricane Maria hit on Sept. 20.

The Army Corps said it was modifying the contract with Fluor from $240 million to $840 million to ensure “continued execution of the critical repair and restoration of the electric power grid in Puerto Rico.” The initial contract with Fluor included equipment evaluation and repair, as well as work toward the re-energization and recommissioning of substations and switching stations.

The Army Corps’ action signals that Fluor is now the primary contractor on Puerto Rico. The more controversial Whitefish contract was handled directly with PREPA (and not with the Army Corps), according to a Reuters report.

The Whitefish deal came under fire after it was revealed last week that the terms were obtained without a competitive public bidding process. Residents, local officials and U.S. federal authorities all criticized the arrangement , Reuters reported.

Conflict over who should lead the process of restoration and oversee PREPA has hampered efforts. PREPA, the island’s bankrupt power utility, and the governor have argued that the utility should maintain control, while a fiscal control board created by U.S. Congress last year to restructure the island’s finances has also jockeyed for control.

Currently, there are about 400 subcontracting crews on the island working to bring back power, according to Reuters. Governor Pedro Rossello said he wants to have 1,000 crews by Nov. 8, leaning on mutual aid from utilities in Washington, New York and Florida, which have crews on the island.