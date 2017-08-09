Power Grid Engineering Graduates Largest Class of Relay Technicians to Date

Power Grid Engineering (PGE) recently concluded its annual Relay Technician Boot Camp program with its largest class size to date. The eight-week intensive program provides recent graduates from technical colleges and prepares them for power systems field work. The graduation was August 4 at the PGE headquarters in Lake Mary, Florida.

The technical training includes topics such as safety and human performance, distribution, transmission and communication, and more. Students are given classroom theory training and then are able to apply it in a hands-on field setting.

“We saw a real benefit with our new technicians as they’ll be able to better serve our clients and feel confident in their skillsets.” said Gordon Walker, boot camp program director. “Bridging the gap between college and career, this year’s program brought a refined systematic and polished approach.”