Hurricanes 2017
flooded Houston Copyright Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Electric Utility Operations

PJM Interconnection Donates $20,000 to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

Company also matching employee donations

PJM Interconnection, the nation's largest power grid, is donating $20,000 to the American Red Cross toward the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. PJM also will match its employees' donations to relief efforts.

"We're moved by the images of stranded families, heroic rescues and people in great need of help," said Nora Swimm, senior vice president – Corporate Client Services. "Giving back to our communities and helping those most in need is a hallmark of the PJM culture of caring."

"Our thoughts are with the people of Texas who are impacted by this catastrophic hurricane and flooding," Swimm said.

PJM employees contribute time and donations to many programs in the community. During 2016, PJM employees donated more than $147,000 to area nonprofits. In addition, employees devoted nearly 2,000 hours to community, civic, educational and health-related projects in their communities, including environmental stewardship and sustainability projects which are visible throughout the PJM campus.

