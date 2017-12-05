Menu
Electric Utility Operations

PG&E Mobilizes to Rebuild After California Wildfires

pole work
Start Slideshow

The northern California wildfires inflicted $3 billion worth of damages, destroyed or damaged 14,000 homes, and killed 42 people, according to the Los Angeles Times. As the fires spread throughout the northern part of  the state, they also damaged Pacific Gas & Electric's (PG&E's) electric and gas facilities. In turn, PG&E de-energized the affected power lines, activated multiple emergency operations centers and called upon its linemen to work alongside first responders. 

To facilitate its response to the fires, PG&E established base camps in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, and Lake counties. Overall, PG&E deployed 4,300 workers, including mutual aid crews and PG&E employees, who worked around the clock to get the lights back on for their customers. Since the fires began on Oct. 8, PG&E restored power to all of the 359,000 affected electric customers who could safely receive electricity. The utility is now in the process of helping the communities to rebuild. 

 

 

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mike Pulke
Ameren Illinois Equips Line Trucks with Life-Saving AEDs
Dec 05, 2017
Lightning
Sponsored Content
Utility Outage Management Toolkit
Dec 05, 2017
Eric Galloway
Spotlight on Line Trade: Eric Galloway of Salt River Project
Nov 30, 2017
Hastings Switch
Hastings Introduces Single- and Three-Phase Load Pick-up/Break Switch
Nov 30, 2017