Electric Utility Operations

North American Utilities Share Best Practices at 2017 TDMMA Conference in Canada

At the annual TDMMA conference, utility professionals can network with their peers and share best practices.

Electric utility field managers and linemen often face the same issues and challenges in the field. To share best practices and experiences with new tools and technologies, the Transmission Distribution Maintenance Management Association (TDMMA) conference invites industry professionals from across North America to attend an annual conference. This year, AltaLink and ENMAX served as the host utilities for the multi-day event, which kicked off with a technical tour and wrapped up with panel sessions and open forums. 

