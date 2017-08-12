The New York Power Authority Trains Linemen on Emergency Response

The New York Power Authority's linemen recertification course ensures that its linemen are proficient in climbing and rigging and can swiftly and safely respond to emergency situations.

When working out in the field, linemen can encounter emergency situations. To ensure that its field workforce is prepared, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) recently conducted its lineman recertification training outside Utica, New York. The federally mandated safety course ensures that line workers keep up the climbing and rigging skills needed to maintain the state’s public power system and rescue themselves or others in case of an emergency.