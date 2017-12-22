New Backpack Helps Linemen to Get Organized

Klein Tools introduces the Tradesman Pro Tool Gear Backpack with 35 variously sized pockets. This new tool bag is said to be the right size to fit the tools, gear and parts tradespeople need to stay organized on the job. It features tall interior pockets for long screwdrivers, covered pockets for meters, testers and leads, and three quick-access exterior pockets. The upper pocket can hold a cell phone and pair of keys, and the front zipper pocket has space for pencils and small items. The bright orange interior makes finding tools easier, and the zipper design allows for wide open access. The shoulder straps offer extra padding for easy carrying, and the backpack is made of durable, 1680d ballistic weave material. In addition, the bottom is constructed of a diamond-textured coated material to increase toughness.

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com.