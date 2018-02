The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) shined a spotlight on transmission and distribution work in a recent video update. Within this video clip, NECA highlights a lineman apprenticeship program at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Oregon. The video also features an aerial lineman crew from Wilson Construction Company as they upgrade a transmission line in Silverton, Texas.

NECA Video Update 2/19: All about Infrastructure from NECAnet on Vimeo.